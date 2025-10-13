Killer cough syrup: ED targets drug manufacturer and suspended drug control officials in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Days after Madhya Pradesh police arrested G Ranganathan, owner of Sresan pharmaceuticals in Kancheepuram after the death of over 20 kids after consuming cough syrup made the pharma, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at 7 locations across Tamil Nadu, including the residential and company premises of Ranganathan and the residences of senior drug control officials Karthikeyan and Deepa Joseph, who were placed under suspension by state governments last week.

The searches are part of a money laundering probe, believed to be linked to alleged irregularities in the licensing and quality control of pharmaceutical products, sources said.

Ranganathan's company is under the scanner for suspected violations of manufacturing and safety standards.