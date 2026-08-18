Tamil Nadu: Squabble between beggars over puppy ends in murder

TIRUCHY: A beggar was stabbed to death by a fellow beggar at Thanjavur on Tuesday after the latter hit the puppy of the deceased.
S Velmurugan (45), a resident of Mela Kaviri near Kumbakonam, was staying near the Big Temple and receiving alms. He used to stay along with the vagabonds at the temple premises and was maintaining a puppy. On Monday night, when Velmurugan was sleeping, his puppy raised noises. Irate over this, a fellow beggar, S Ramaiah (40), had reportedly attacked the puppy with a stone, which triggered an altercation between the duo.
Suddenly, Ramaiyya took a knife and stabbed Velmurugan in the abdomen, where he sustained severe injuries. Shocked by the incident, the onlookers passed on the information to the Thanjavur West Police.
The police rushed to the spot and rescued Velmurugan. He was taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, Velmurugan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered, and the police arrested Ramaiah. Further investigations are ongoing.