Tamil Nadu: Squabble between beggars over puppy ends in murder

S Velmurugan (45), a resident of Mela Kaviri near Kumbakonam, was staying near the Big Temple and receiving alms. He used to stay along with the vagabonds at the temple premises and was maintaining a puppy. On Monday night, when Velmurugan was sleeping, his puppy raised noises. Irate over this, a fellow beggar, S Ramaiah (40), had reportedly attacked the puppy with a stone, which triggered an altercation between the duo.