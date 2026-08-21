Tamil Nadu spitting out more air pollution than what it picks up: Study

The study, titled Governance Framework for Airshed-Level Air Quality Management in South India, proposed a coordination framework for the five southern states.

For Tamil Nadu, 61 per cent of annual average pollution originates within the south Indian region. Of this, 81 per cent originates from within the state, with the remaining 8 per cent from Kerala, 5 per cent from Andhra Pradesh, 4 per cent from Karnataka and 2 per cent from Telangana.

The study identifies Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as net contributors, contributing more pollution to other states than they receive. Regionally, the share of annual average pollution originating within south India ranges from 38 per cent (Telangana) to 65 per cent (Kerala), with Andhra Pradesh at 44 per cent and Karnataka at 47 per cent. Kerala and Telangana are net receivers; Karnataka both receives and exports moderate amounts, partly due to its central location.

“The movement varies by season, with meteorological conditions determining the direction of transport,” said Dr Nirav Lekinwala,