Tamil Nadu spitting out more air pollution than what it picks up: Study

CHENNAI: A study by Bengaluru-based think tank CSTEP (Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy) found that Tamil Nadu contributes more pollution to neighbouring states than it receives, and so does Andhra Pradesh. It proposes a regional air-quality body on the lines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle cross-border pollution in south India.
The study, titled Governance Framework for Airshed-Level Air Quality Management in South India, proposed a coordination framework for the five southern states.
For Tamil Nadu, 61 per cent of annual average pollution originates within the south Indian region. Of this, 81 per cent originates from within the state, with the remaining 8 per cent from Kerala, 5 per cent from Andhra Pradesh, 4 per cent from Karnataka and 2 per cent from Telangana.
The study identifies Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as net contributors, contributing more pollution to other states than they receive. Regionally, the share of annual average pollution originating within south India ranges from 38 per cent (Telangana) to 65 per cent (Kerala), with Andhra Pradesh at 44 per cent and Karnataka at 47 per cent. Kerala and Telangana are net receivers; Karnataka both receives and exports moderate amounts, partly due to its central location.
“The movement varies by season, with meteorological conditions determining the direction of transport,” said Dr Nirav Lekinwala,
Senior Associate in CSTEP’s Air Quality sector and study co-author. During pre-monsoon (MarchMay), Tamil Nadu contributes pollution to Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and particularly to Kerala and Karnataka in January-February. We also receive pollution from them during the monsoon, though lower due to rains, while post-monsoon (October-December) transport is more uniform.
The findings come amid 25 non-attainment cities in south
India under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) failing to meet national ambient air-quality standards for particulate matter. CSTEP argues NCAP’s city-centric approach fails to address pollution transported across jurisdictions.
The proposed mechanism would help the five states coordinate responses rather than act separately, through a phased pathway with shared arrangements for emissions inventories, monitoring and financing.
Domestic, industrial and open-burning sources are the three largest local sources of pollution for the five states. For transported PM2.5, domestic, energy and industrial sources are the three largest contributors. The main sources for open burning were identified as municipal waste burning and landfill fires.
The study recommends an approved fuel framework, coordinated phasing out of older vehicles, and a regional EV charging plan that would coordinate the placement and connectivity of charging infrastructure across borders, electric freight movement and reduced range anxiety on highways.