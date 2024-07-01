Tamil Nadu: Special train tickets get sold out as advance booking for Diwali season begins

CHENNAI: The rush for booking train tickets ahead of the Diwali festival has reached its peak with tickets for special train services selling out within minutes.

Advance bookings for special trains operating on October 29 for the Diwali season started on Sunday with tickets for Tirunelveli and Guruvayur express trains getting booked within 15 minutes.

Similarly, tickets for trains are selling out fast for travel on Kanyakumari, Nizamuddin, Ananthapuri and Tiruchendur express trains on October 29.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway officials said that those travelling on October 29 can book train tickets today (July 1) while those travelling on October 30 can book them tomorrow (July 2).

Every year, more than 3 lakh people travel to their hometowns in the state by train before Diwali.

This year, Diwali, the festival of lights, falls on October 31 (Thursday). Therefore, for the convenience of the public, bookings for special trains began 120 days in advance.

For more information regarding ticket booking, you can visit www.irctc.co.in.