Tamil Nadu: Special train bookings for Pooja holidays starts tomorrow

The Podanur–Barauni special will run on October 4, 11, 18, 25 and November 1, leaving Podanur at 6.15 am connecting Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur before proceeding towards Bihar, reaching Barauni at 1.30 pm on the third day. The return train will leave Barauni on October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4.

The Thiruvananthapuram North–Santragachi Express Special will run on October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.15 pm. With stops at Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Tiruttani and return services from Santragachi on October 5, 12, 19, 26 and November 2