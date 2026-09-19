Tamil Nadu: Special train bookings for Pooja holidays starts tomorrow

CHENNAI: With the Pooja and Deepavali set to begin next month, Southern Railway has announced four festival special trains that will connect Tamil Nadu with Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal, besides providing additional connectivity towards Kerala between October to November. The bookings will open on September 20.
The Podanur–Barauni special will run on October 4, 11, 18, 25 and November 1, leaving Podanur at 6.15 am connecting Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur before proceeding towards Bihar, reaching Barauni at 1.30 pm on the third day. The return train will leave Barauni on October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4.
The Thiruvananthapuram North–Santragachi Express Special will run on October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.15 pm. With stops at Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Tiruttani and return services from Santragachi on October 5, 12, 19, 26 and November 2
For Chennai passengers, the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Madar Junction Express Special will have a halt at Perambur while connecting Kerala with Rajasthan. Six services will operate from Thiruvananthapuram Central on October 21 and 28 and November 4, 11, 18 and 25, with return services on October 24, 31 and November 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The Ernakulam–Patna Express Special will also pass through Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur. It will operate from Ernakulam on October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, with return services from Patna on October 6, 13, 20, 27 and November 3.