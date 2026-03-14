Tamil Nadu: Some hotels switch to alternative methods to cook, panic buying of fuel subsides

Some of the alternative methods of cooking that hoteliers said they were adopting include induction stoves and firewood. They said they adopt these methods in addition to the tweaking of menus in order to minimise LPG usage.

A top official of a city-based popular restaurant chain told PTI, "We have moved to using induction stoves. Most of our branches are using this facility now, as we have adequate infrastructure to prepare the food on the induction stoves".

Asked whether food prices would increase as induction stoves consume electricity, he replied in the negative, stating, "We are not increasing the prices. Currently, we are running our operations instead of shutting down."

A representative of Tamil Nadu Hotels' Association said that since kitchens of most of the hotels are constructed in such a way that they can use only LPG, not firewood.