Tamil Nadu sizzles as mercury crosses 100°F at multiple places

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of the state by early May. Districts including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri are expected to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather department said a trough or wind discontinuity extending from north interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu persists at lower levels of the atmosphere. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal Delta districts, Western Ghat districts, south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal on April 27.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 29 and 30.