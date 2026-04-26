Tamil Nadu sizzles as mercury crosses 100°F at multiple places

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steady rise in temperatures since the first week of April, with mercury levels crossing 100 degrees Fahrenheit at several weather stations across the state. On Sunday alone, more than 15 stations recorded temperatures above this mark, indicating intensifying summer conditions.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of the state by early May. Districts including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri are expected to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The weather department said a trough or wind discontinuity extending from north interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu persists at lower levels of the atmosphere. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal Delta districts, Western Ghat districts, south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal on April 27.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 29 and 30.
Maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some interior pockets, while coastal districts, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to record near-normal temperatures.
In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius on April 27, while the minimum temperature may hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Among the recorded temperatures, Karur Paramathi and Madurai Airport reported 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, while Erode recorded 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Three stations recorded 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Chennai Airport registered 101.48 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.
Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Kodaikanal registered the lowest minimum temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius among hill areas.