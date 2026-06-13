Tamil Nadu: Six-laning of GST road awaits Centre’s nod

"Following the recent NITI Aayog meeting and the Chief Minister's demand for widening the Chengalpattu-Trichy corridor, the project could gain momentum," an NHAI official said.



The official clarified that the widening proposal of the GST currently extends only up to Tindivanam due to high traffic volumes on that section. Beyond Tindivanam, the NHAI does not see the need for widening the existing highway, as a separate greenfield expressway has been proposed between Singaperumalkoil and Tiruchy.



"Once the greenfield expressway becomes operational, a substantial portion of long-distance traffic is expected to shift to the new corridor. Therefore, widening the existing highway beyond Tindivanam may not be necessary," the official said.



On the proposed elevated highway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, officials said the project is undergoing redesign after the state government sought integration of the planned Metro Rail corridor.