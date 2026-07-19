Tamil Nadu: Singappen Special Force helps registration of 29 criminal cases

During the week, SSF personnel traced nine missing women and nine missing children, rescued and rehabilitated eight persons with intellectual disabilities, prevented eight child marriages and helped re-enrol 44 school dropout children.

The force conducted patrols at 9,572 vulnerable locations and organised 3,711 awareness programmes on women's safety, child protection and legal rights. Pocso cases were registered in Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Chennai City, while timely intervention in several districts led to the arrest and remand of accused involved in sexual offences, harassment and criminal intimidation.

Complaints received during awareness programmes also resulted in criminal cases and arrests.