Tamil Nadu: Seven-year-old dies after towel entangles in neck

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy died after a towel he was playing with got wrapped around his neck at his house in Veppampattu near Tiruvallur on Friday (September 4).
The deceased was identified as B Niranjan. His father, Balaji, worked at a fish farm in Chennai while his wife, Saraswathu, worked at a private firm.
The family lived at Veppampattu. Niranjan was a Class 3 student at a government school, and his elder brother is in Class 8.
On Friday, his parents had gone to work.
Around 3 pm, his grandmother and the two boys returned home and went to sleep. Niranjan later woke up and started playing with a towel hanging from the window frame.
While playing, the towel got wrapped around his neck and tightened.
On hearing his screams, his grandmother and brother rescued him and later rushed him to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.
Further investigations are underway.