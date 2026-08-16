Tamil Nadu sets up state cyber crime coordination centre

The Home Department issued the notification through a government order dated July 28, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on August 12. The move follows the Centre's framework for State Cyber Crime Coordination Centres and the Supreme Court's directions on coordinating action against offences such as "digital arrest".

The TN-S4C, located at the Cyber Crime Wing administrative building at the Police Training College complex in Ashok Nagar, will function as Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It will operate under the overall supervision of the DGP and the immediate administrative control of the DGP/ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing.

The centre will serve as a 24x7 operational hub for cyber incidents, with responsibilities ranging from near real-time intervention in financial frauds and cyber threat monitoring to cyber patrolling and coordination with banks, telecom companies, internet service providers, CERT-In, I4C and other agencies.