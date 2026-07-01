Tamil Nadu sets new record in wind power generation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a new high in wind power generation as the southwest monsoon intensified and wind speeds increased across the State, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Wind power generation touched a record 5,834 MW on a single day.
The State's overall wind power generation capacity has been rising steadily, with favourable monsoon conditions.
During the peak wind season, Tamil Nadu has generated between 110 million and 113 million units of electricity in a single day through its wind farms. Authorities have directed that the entire quantum of power generated be fully utilised.
With the latest achievement, Tamil Nadu continues to lead the southern states in wind power generation.
India's largest wind power park is located at Muppandal in Kanniyakumari district. The wind farm has an installed capacity of about 1,500 MW.