Tamil Nadu: Services of over 5,100 temporary school teachers regularised

CHENNAI: To ensure there is no salary delay for permanent teachers working in temporary posts, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) has converted 5,146 temporary posts into a permanent position under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The education department appointed 1,581 posts of graduate teachers and 3,565 posts of intermediate teachers for classes 6-8 with more than 10 years in the position running under the Elementary Education for 5,146 temporary teaching posts from January 2021.

Speaking to DT Next, a teacher said, “In temporary posts, teachers are renewed once every three years. During this period, salaries of these teachers are usually delayed. But, by making temporary posts permanent, teachers will get the salary regularly on time. This is, by no means, filling up vacancies or creating new posts, but merely conversion of the nature of the posts,” the teacher added.

Along with this, 16 secondary grade teacher posts have been vacant for more than five years, as per the circular from the department.

As per the circular from the department, in the meeting held in February, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Secretary (expenditure), secretary of the School Education Department and HoDs as members. This committee studied the demand for temporary posts in and requested for the conversion of 5,146 teaching posts into permanent posts.

“Approval has also been given to upgrade 16 intermediate teaching posts into permanent posts, which have not been filled for more than five years,” the circular added.