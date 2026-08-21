Tamil Nadu: Septuagenarian loses Rs 2 lakh in licence renewal scam

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen stone quarry contractor lost Rs 2 lakh to an unknown caller who introduced himself as a government official and asked the senior citizen to send money for licence renewal in Tiruchy.
Danapal (72), a resident of Tennur in Tiruchy, was running a stone quarry in Karur by contract. On August 17, Danapal received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an official from the mines department and informed him that the contract period for the quarry had lapsed and so he needed to renew the contract.
The caller further insisted Danapal deposit a sum of Rs 2 lakh in a particular account shared by the miscreant. Believing the words, Danapal, in a hurry, sent the sum of Rs 2 lakh even without verifying his contract deal document.
After sending the money, Danapal tried to contact the particular number, but it was out of use. Realising that he was cheated, Danapal lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy Cyber Crime Police. A case has been registered and a search for the culprit is under way.