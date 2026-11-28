Paddy procurement drops by 10 lakh tonnes

The current procurement season began on September 1. The 10 lakh-tonne decline in purchases has raised concerns about the state's ability to meet its rice requirements in the coming months.

TNCSC procures paddy from farmers on behalf of the Central government and pays them the Minimum Support Price (MSP), with contributions from both the Central and State governments. The harvested paddy is then milled into rice for distribution through ration shops.