CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a sharp decline in paddy procurement this season, raising concerns over the availability of rice for distribution through ration shops. The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has procured only 4.5 lakh tonnes of paddy so far, compared to 14.5 lakh tonnes during the same period last season, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The current procurement season began on September 1. The 10 lakh-tonne decline in purchases has raised concerns about the state's ability to meet its rice requirements in the coming months.
TNCSC procures paddy from farmers on behalf of the Central government and pays them the Minimum Support Price (MSP), with contributions from both the Central and State governments. The harvested paddy is then milled into rice for distribution through ration shops.
Tamil Nadu needs around 3.6 lakh tonnes of rice every month to provide free rice to approximately 2.25 crore ration cardholders.
The Central government supplies 2.05 lakh tonnes free of cost for Priority and Antyodaya cardholders. Another 92,000 tonnes is provided at Rs 8.30 per kg. The Tamil Nadu government purchases the remaining requirement at Rs 22.50 per kg.
As of the previous day, TNCSC had 7.04 lakh tonnes of rice in its warehouses, enough to meet the state's requirement for around two months. The lower paddy procurement has raised concerns about maintaining this stock in the long run.
An official from the Cooperation and Food Department said that sufficient rice had been earmarked for Tamil Nadu in the Central government's warehouses.
The official also pointed out that paddy procured during the previous season was still being milled into rice. Based on these available stocks and ongoing milling, the department assured that there would be no shortage in ration rice distribution despite the decline in procurement this season.