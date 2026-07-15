Tamil Nadu seeks higher paddy procurement limit

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan on Tuesday met Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi and urged the Centre to substantially increase the State's paddy procurement target for the ongoing 2025-26 kharif marketing season and immediately release Rs 541.27 crore in pending rice subsidy dues.
In a strong pitch for greater central support, Venkataramanan requested the Union government to raise Tamil Nadu's rice procurement target from the sanctioned 16 lakh metric tonnes to 29.79 lakh metric tonnes, citing the State's procurement requirements during the current season.
He also sought the immediate release of Rs 541.27 crore towards pending rice subsidy reimbursement due to Tamil Nadu under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) schemes.
The Minister further pressed for the early clearance of proposals pending with the Centre concerning the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
Discussions covered measures to strengthen Tamil Nadu's public distribution system (PDS), improve the procurement, storage, and distribution of paddy and essential commodities, ensure adequate allocation of food grains to the State, and expedite support for ongoing and future food security initiatives.
He also raised the issue of pending payments to farmers for paddy procured through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and sought the Centre's intervention for their early settlement.
According to the State government, the minister submitted a detailed memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu's demands and sought the Union government's expeditious approval and assistance. "The pending proposals and requests of the Tamil Nadu government were explained in detail and submitted in writing to the Union Minister," an official release said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, P Amudha, accompanied the minister during the meeting, which was also attended by senior officials from the Union and State governments.