Tamil Nadu seeks higher paddy procurement limit

In a strong pitch for greater central support, Venkataramanan requested the Union government to raise Tamil Nadu's rice procurement target from the sanctioned 16 lakh metric tonnes to 29.79 lakh metric tonnes, citing the State's procurement requirements during the current season.

He also sought the immediate release of Rs 541.27 crore towards pending rice subsidy reimbursement due to Tamil Nadu under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) schemes.

The Minister further pressed for the early clearance of proposals pending with the Centre concerning the Food and Civil Supplies Department.