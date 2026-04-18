Tamil Nadu: Security guard found dead in abandoned school building

The deceased was identified as Palanivel (59), a native of Thanjavur. Probe revealed that he was working as a security guard at the school for more than three years. The school has remained closed for the past 10 years.

Neighbours who used to interact with Palanivel every day grew suspicious when Palanivel did not come out of the premises for days and went there to check on him. According to police sources, the public found him lying unconscious with assault injuries after which they alerted the Kavaraipettai police.