Tamil Nadu: Security guard found dead in abandoned school building

CHENNAI: A security guard was found murdered inside the premises of an abandoned school in Thatchur near Ponneri, Tiruvallur, on Friday. Police suspected that he may have been killed in a possible robbery bid.
The deceased was identified as Palanivel (59), a native of Thanjavur. Probe revealed that he was working as a security guard at the school for more than three years. The school has remained closed for the past 10 years.
Neighbours who used to interact with Palanivel every day grew suspicious when Palanivel did not come out of the premises for days and went there to check on him. According to police sources, the public found him lying unconscious with assault injuries after which they alerted the Kavaraipettai police.
A police team secured the area and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was sent to the Ponneri GH for post-mortem.
Investigators are examining whether the murder occurred during an attempted theft at the premises or resulted from a personal dispute. Police are perusing the CCTV footage from the nearby areas to ascertain the identity of trespassers.
Police have registered a case and intensified the search for the suspects. Further investigation is underway.