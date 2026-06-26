Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund wins SKOCH Silver Award

The fund, launched by the MSME Department, provides equity funding to startups founded by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs.

According to StartupTN, the fund has supported 43 SC/ST-led startups and facilitated investments worth Rs 60.80 crore till the end of 2025-26.

The portfolio companies have also raised Rs 21.66 crore in follow-on investments from other investors.