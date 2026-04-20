Tamil Nadu Science Forum to conduct summer camp in several districts

Speaking to DT Next, DS Bala Iranian, a government teacher and elected committee member of TNSF said, “We’ve been conducting such events for a long time, barring COVID-19 lockdown. However, we’re conducting a summer science camp for the second time in association with the District Educational Excellence Programme (DEEP) solely for government and aided school students in Nagapattinam.”

The focus of the camp was to educate rural students. “In 2025, the summer camp was conducted at three locations in Nagapattinam with over 400 students participating. But, this year due to the election, we decided to postpone the camp for later dates, which can dull participants. However, there are still many inquiries,” added Bala.

Started in 1980 by a group of research scholars of the University of Madras, TNSF is a public initiative committed to science and its education.