Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 4 for Classes 1 to 12

Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on June 1 for Classes 4 to 12 and on June 4 for Classes 1 to 3
Representative image of school students
Representative image of school students
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that all schools across the state will uniformly reopen for Classes 1 to 12 on June 4 for the 2026-27 academic year.

School Education Minister Raj Mohan announced that all government, government-aided, matriculation and private schools across Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 4, following directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

According to a press release, schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on June 1 for Classes 4 to 12 and on June 4 for Classes 1 to 3.

However, the government said requests were received from parents, teachers and various stakeholders seeking a common reopening date for all classes to avoid inconvenience for families with children studying in different standards.

The government also cited prevailing weather conditions, including pre-monsoon activity, intermittent rainfall, humidity and heat conditions expected during the first week of June, as factors behind the decision.

Tamil Nadu schools
TVK govt
Raj Mohan

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