Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 1

CHENNAI: Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen for the new academic year 2026-27 on June 1. The summer vacation for government and aided schools will begin on April 17, following the last working day on April 16 for the current academic year. In the notification issued by the School Education Department on Thursday, the dates were announced.
The notification also directed teachers to report early for preparatory work, and that schools must ensure readiness for the new academic year, including administrative and academic arrangements.
Additionally, the department has directed all school authorities to complete evaluation work and finalise student records before the vacation, ensure proper maintenance of school infrastructure during the holiday period and take necessary safety precautions for school buildings.
Furthermore, teachers and district-level administrative officials have been directed to complete exam-related duties before the vacation begins, participate in preparatory activities before reopening, assist in ensuring a smooth start to the new academic year, monitor school-level compliance and ensure all reopening arrangements are completed on time.