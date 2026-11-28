According to a Maalaimalar report, the Directors of School Education, Primary Education and Private Schools said all schools would reopen on January 4. No special classes should be conducted during the vacation.
The examinations will be conducted according to the following timings:
Classes 1, 2, 3 and 6: 10 am to 12 noon
Classes 4, 5 and 7: 2 pm to 4 pm
Classes 8 and 9: 2 pm to 4.30 pm
SSLC and Class 12: 10 am to 1 pm
Class 11: 2 pm to 5 pm
Although the examinations will conclude on December 22, schools will remain open on December 23, which will be treated as a working day.
The 11-day half-yearly vacation will be from December 24 to January 3, 2027. All schools will reopen on January 4.