Tamil Nadu schools to hold monthly quiz sessions for classes 6 to 9 under ‘Sol! Vel!’ initiative

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed all government middle and high schools to conduct a mandatory quiz club session every month for students of Classes 6 to 9 under the revamped quiz club framework 'Sol! Vel!' (Say it! Win!) launched in October.
In proceedings issued by the Director of School Education, the department has instructed school heads to allocate one period every month for quiz club activities and appoint a teacher in charge for every section of Classes 6 to 9.
The initiative aims to move beyond conventional question-and-answer competitions and encourage students to ask questions, explore information, connect ideas, and develop analytical thinking.
The department plans to provide standardised learning resources for the quiz club through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal to ensure students across schools have equal opportunities to learn and practise. The teacher in charge of each class must download these resources from the school's EMIS portal and use them during the designated quiz period.
The learning materials will introduce students to different question formats, quiz procedures and competition rounds. According to the department, this will help students become familiar with the formats and rounds used in state-level quiz competitions.
The initiative is intended to make quizzing an inclusive learning activity rather than an exercise limited to a small group of students who participate in competitions. The department has stressed that every student in Classes 6 to 9 should be encouraged to participate, seek information independently, and expand their knowledge.
The department has outlined several objectives for the 'Sol! Vel!' quiz club, including improving general knowledge, developing inquisitive minds, strengthening observation and comprehension skills, and enhancing memory and quick thinking.
The department has stressed that the quiz club should function not merely as a training centre for competitions but as a learning platform that nurtures a community of students who question, think, research, learn and share knowledge. The intended outcome is to encourage students to replace the response "I do not know" with the attitude "I will find out."