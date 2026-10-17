Tamil Nadu schools to hold monthly quiz sessions for classes 6 to 9 under ‘Sol! Vel!’ initiative

In proceedings issued by the Director of School Education, the department has instructed school heads to allocate one period every month for quiz club activities and appoint a teacher in charge for every section of Classes 6 to 9.

The initiative aims to move beyond conventional question-and-answer competitions and encourage students to ask questions, explore information, connect ideas, and develop analytical thinking.

The department plans to provide standardised learning resources for the quiz club through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal to ensure students across schools have equal opportunities to learn and practise. The teacher in charge of each class must download these resources from the school's EMIS portal and use them during the designated quiz period.