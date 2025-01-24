Tamil Nadu school textbooks have the least information about Netaji: Governor

TIRUCHY: There are many more connections between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Tamil Nadu and the people from the state have an exceptional love towards the leader but the textbooks of Tamil Nadu school syllabus have purposefully avoided information about this great leader, claimed the Governor RN Ravi here on Thursday.

Presiding over the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Bharathidasan University here, the Governor said that Netaji has been remembered after a long gap.

While it has been widely said that the Quit India movement instigated the freedom struggle and India got independence, the Indian National Army founded by Netaji was actually behind the achievement. This was confirmed by the then British Prime Minister Clement Atli who was the guest of honour who came to Calcutta after 10 years of Indian Independence.

Stating that the people of Tamil Nadu express love in abundance to the nationalist leader Netaji which he had witnessed during his tours across the State, the Governor charged that the information about the leader was purposefully hidden by the leaders of the post-independent India and there is no adequate information about Netaji in the textbooks of Tamil Nadu school syllabus.

Meanwhile, the Governor charges that the rulers of the post-independent India have split the society by caste and this has been witnessed even today as a Dalit cannot become a Panchayat president. Even if he is elected, he cannot get due respect from others and this should change, added the Governor.