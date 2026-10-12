Tamil Nadu school principals seek law to protect teachers, faster RTE reimbursement

CHENNAI: The School Voice Association of Private Schools has urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law to protect teachers, non-teaching staff and educational institutions from violence and property damage.
The recommendations were adopted at the School Voice Educational Conference–2026 and awards ceremony, jointly organised by the association and YMCA Madras at the YMCA Youth Centre Auditorium in Purasawalkam, Chennai.
More than 900 educationists participated in the conference, said a press note issued by MJ Martin Kennedy, president and MJ John Arokia Prabhu, general secretary of the association.
The association expressed gratitude for granting renewal of recognition for 1,200 schools by the new government. It also called for standardised assessments for classes 3, 5 and 8 to evaluate learning outcomes and proposed introducing a 75% attendance requirement for Classes 9-12, with reasonable exceptions.
The association urged the government to simplify admission procedures under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, ensure continuity of education for students admitted under its 25% reservation provision and reimburse schools within the same academic year. It also sought an online system to track reimbursement claims and pending dues, and recommended a single-window clearance system for school building and infrastructure approvals, subject to safety standards and statutory requirements.
The conference was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of Labour SP Shanthi. Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar delivered the presidential address. Nearly 500 principals and educationists received awards.