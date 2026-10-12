Tamil Nadu school principals seek law to protect teachers, faster RTE reimbursement

The recommendations were adopted at the School Voice Educational Conference–2026 and awards ceremony, jointly organised by the association and YMCA Madras at the YMCA Youth Centre Auditorium in Purasawalkam, Chennai.

More than 900 educationists participated in the conference, said a press note issued by MJ Martin Kennedy, president and MJ John Arokia Prabhu, general secretary of the association.

The association expressed gratitude for granting renewal of recognition for 1,200 schools by the new government. It also called for standardised assessments for classes 3, 5 and 8 to evaluate learning outcomes and proposed introducing a 75% attendance requirement for Classes 9-12, with reasonable exceptions.