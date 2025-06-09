Tamil Nadu: School kids can now apply for scholarship on NMMS portal

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2025-26, the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) under the National Means-cum-Merit scholarship (NMMS) scheme has been opened, directing students to apply for the scholarship.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has issued a notification about opening the portal for fresh applications recently.

Subsequently, the states have been directed to complete the prerequisite formalities to enable commencement of operations of NMMSS on the NPS. Additionally, the one-time registration to submit the applications must be done before June 24, the notification read.

Meanwhile, in the NMMS scholarship results announced in April, 6,695 students were selected across TN. They will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 from classes 9 to 12.

In the exams held in February for 2024-25 AY, 508 students were selected from Tirunelveli (highest in TN, followed by 479 from Salem and 470 from Thoothukudi. However, among 38 districts, Chennai stood at 14th position with 168 students selected for the scholarship.

Under the Ministry of Education, NMMS exams are conducted by the Directorate of Government Examination every year. Exams are conducted for Class 8 students from economically weaker backgrounds having shown meritorious academic performances so far. Only those hailing from families with a total annual income less than Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to apply.

As per the data from the TN Education Department, over 2.30 lakh students have applied for the exam. Of which, 6,695 students from Class 8 have been selected.

From the selected lot, 1,173 students belong to OBC category, 1,992 belong to general category, 234 students to Backward Class (Muslims), 1,338 to MBC, 995 to SC, 198 to SC Arunthathiyar, 64 to ST and 79 disabled students.