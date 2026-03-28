Tamil Nadu: School Education Department seeks feedback on state board exam question papers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will be seeking feedback and suggestions from headmasters, teachers and students with regard to board exam questions papers of classes 10 and 12.
A detailed guideline was issued in this regard. Sources from the Directorate of School Education said that the board exams for both classes will go on till April 6.
According to guidelines, which were issued to all district educational officers, if there was a suggestion about the question papers, the concerned headmasters, teachers and students of all schools, including private educational institutions, could be emailed to dgequestionpaperqueries@gmail.com. The guidelines further said that all suggestions and feedback on the question papers will be accepted only through the official email, which will be received by the Directorate of Examinations.
Members, who will be participating in the feedback process, should ensure not to generalise a particular question paper’s mistakes. Teachers and students have to specify and justify why a particular question was ‘wrong’. Participants were also instructed that their feedback should come only after the exam of a particular subject was over.
Accordingly, all genuine feedback and the suggestions will be scrutinised by the expert committee and steps would be initiated according to its merit.