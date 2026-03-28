Tamil Nadu: School Education Department seeks feedback on state board exam question papers

A detailed guideline was issued in this regard. Sources from the Directorate of School Education said that the board exams for both classes will go on till April 6.

According to guidelines, which were issued to all district educational officers, if there was a suggestion about the question papers, the concerned headmasters, teachers and students of all schools, including private educational institutions, could be emailed to dgequestionpaperqueries@gmail.com. The guidelines further said that all suggestions and feedback on the question papers will be accepted only through the official email, which will be received by the Directorate of Examinations.