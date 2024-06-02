Tamil Nadu School Education department directs schools to open bank accounts for all students

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has sent a circular to all the schools to hold a bank account in the name of the students for the direct disbursement of the scholarships given by the Tamil Nadu government to the students.

The Tamil Nadu government is giving scholarships to all students studying from class 1 to class 12 for continuing education without dropout.

In order to ensure that these scholarships are paid directly to the students on time, the school education department plans to implement a system of direct payment to the student's bank account.

On account of this, the school education department has sent a circular to all schools, as every student must have a bank account.

It has been informed that the work of opening bank accounts should be done under the supervision of head masters and principals in their respective localities.