Tamil Nadu SCERT releases sample question papers for talent test

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has planned to conduct the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) in government and government-aided schools for classes 3, 5 and 8 from February 4 to 6 to assess students' learning outcomes on various subjects.

SCERT has released the first set of model question papers for the assessment. The sample question papers can be downloaded from the official website exam.tnschools.gov.in.

The second and third sets of model question papers will be released on January 20 and 27, while the answer keys for all three sets will be released on the official website on January 30.

Officials in the department noted that per educational block, five schools will be randomly selected across government and government-aided schools of both primary and middle levels.

The SCERT has instructed that all model question papers will be pre-uploaded on the website. Officials said that teachers can use helpline number 14417 to resolve any issue with downloading it.

Meanwhile, in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) held on December 4, as many as 4,400 government and government-aided school students took part.

NAS was conducted for students in classes 3,6 and 9.