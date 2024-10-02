Tamil Nadu says Hello FM at dawn every day: CM Stalin on radio station's 19th anniv

CHENNAI: Led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, leaders, writers, singers, composers, actors, and other noted personalities from across Tamil Nadu extended their greetings to Hello FM, the radio station from the Daily Thanthi Group, which is stepping into its 19th year.

Sharing an audio note to share his congratulatory message with Hello FM, Chief Minister Stalin noted that though technological advancements have brought about the emergence of several forms of media for entertainment, Hello FM still enjoys a significant fan base and loyalty among the people here.

“Hello FM stands out among the lot because many people in Tamil Nadu begin their day by listening to it. The radio station’s completion of 18 years is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

He added that Hello FM not only serves as an entertainment medium but is also a flag-bearer in broadcasting essential awareness programmes for people, citing the campaigns that it has undertaken like the helmet and seatbelt campaigns, campaign against narcotics, etc. Stalin added that the FM channel would continue to serve the public in the years to come.

Besides him, several others starting from celebrities in the film industry, experts, and social activists to educators wished Hello FM on the occasion of its 19th anniversary.

Joining the anniversary celebration as a special guest, noted director Venkat Prabhu said Hello FM was a channel that was close to his heart.

Among the other leaders and personalities who extended their greetings were Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan; Ministers KN Nehru and Ma Subramanian; PMK founder S Ramadoss; CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan; VCK president and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan; Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, and senior leader KS Alagiri; Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan MLA, BJP State treasurer SR Sekar; MDMK leader Durai Vaiko MP; MJK president Tamimun Ansari; AIADMK senior leaders KS Sengottaiyan and D Jayakumar; and Wigneswaran, former Chief Minister of North Eastern Sri Lanka.

Additional Chief Secretaries J Radhakrishnan and Supriya Sahu; former State police Chief C Sylendra Babu, former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy and others also expressed their wishes.

Mithran Jawahar, Dharani, Vasanthabalan, Vasanth, Bhaskar Sakthi, music composer D Imman, composer and actor Vijay Antony, actors Devayani, Anandraj, Harish Kalyan, Hiphop Adi, Natti alias Nataraj, Srikanth, Chitra Lakshmanan, Santhanabharathi, producer Primit Natarasan, actor Sachu, film writer Subha-Suresh, singers Unnikrishnan, Shankar Mahadevan, Malathi Lakshmanan, Manasi, and lyricist Karthik Netha.

Famous writers including Perumal Murugan, Yuva Puraskar awardee Ram Thangam, narrator–writer Bava Chelladurai, writer-publisher Gandhi Kannadasan, writer Indira Soundra Rajan shared their journey with Hello FM and congratulated the team.

Hello FM, which broadcasts from major cities of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was launched on October 2, 2006. It reflects the thoughts of the people of Tamil Nadu and provides entertainment programmes that cater to audiences across ages and classes.