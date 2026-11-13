Tamil Nadu saves Rs 116 cr in bicycle purchase after price deal; Hero bags order

The company's initial bid of Rs 392.32 crore was reduced to Rs 276.20 crore, a cut of nearly 30 per cent, following nine rounds of negotiations held between October 26 and November 12. The initial quotation had exceeded the government's administrative sanction for the procurement.

According to the minutes of the Purchase Committee meeting of the Directorate of Backward Classes Welfare, Hero Cycles lowered its price by Rs 1,975.10 per boys' bicycle set and Rs 2,346.60 per girls' set. The committee eventually settled on Rs 5,260 per set for boys and Rs 5,130 for girls, inclusive of GST, and found the revised rates reasonable and within the sanctioned budget. It accepted the company's final offer on November 12.