Tamil Nadu: Sand lorry owners, drivers besiege PWD office, seek reopening of quarries

According to the protesting members, after ED searches and subsequent filing of cases against the sand quarries, they have been closed since 2023, and so the sand transportation has been stopped, and more than 55,000 lorry owners and drivers across the state, including the bullock cart owners, have lost their livelihood.

They demanded to reopen the closed sand quarries. They said that they had approached the officials several times but in vain.

On Friday, around 500 members assembled in front of the PWD office in Tiruchy and staged a protest. Suddenly, they attempted to besiege the office, and the police who were deployed prevented them.