Tamil Nadu: Samagra Shiksha to employ 8,209 administrators in Hi-Tech labs of govt schools

CHENNAI: The Samagra Shiksha (SS) under the Directorate of State Project has initiated to employ 8,209 administrators cum instructors in Hi-Tech labs of government schools for the period of 60 months.

The State project director M Aarthi, Samagra Shiksha has ordered for the same in immediate effect to all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) of TN.

As per the circular from the department, the move has been made recognising the need for upgrading technical infrastructure to equip students in the evolving technological landscape.

For the same purpose, the government has also established 22,931 smart boards and 8,209 Hi-Tech labs of government schools, marking a notable shift from traditional learning methods of chalk and board teaching methods.

The circular from the SS noted that with the help of a private enterprise, it will be employing 8,209 administrators cum instructors for operations and maintenance duty for 60 months.

And, to employ qualified individuals, the department has also laid-down a two-tiered testing process. In the first level, a screening test has been done, which is a mobile based test to assess soft technical skills with dynamically generated questions thus filtering candidates more effectively.

And, in the second level, a computer-based test will be held for those who pass screening, which will be a monitored test focused on core skills and academic knowledge to further refine the selection.

The private party has already completed the screening and subsequently, the computer-based test is scheduled on June 5 in all 38 districts in selected schools.