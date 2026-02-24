Tamil Nadu: Ryots seek poll manifesto push for organic farming

CHENNAI: In an appeal to political parties ahead of the Assembly polls, farmers have urged political parties to prioritise organic agriculture in their election manifestos and sought the formation of an exclusive welfare board.
Speaking to reporters, members of the Tamil Nadu Iyarkai Uzhavar Kootiyakkam (TNIUK) said the creation of an Organic Farmers Welfare Board and a time-bound plan to convert at least 25% of agricultural land in the State to organic farming by 2030 would go a long way toward promoting sustainable practices.
They also insisted that genetically modified or gene-edited crops should not be permitted in the State.
TNIUK demanded an annual incentive of 24,000 per acre to encourage organic cultivation and reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilisers. They urged the government to allocate at least 25% of food procurement for the Public Distribution System (PDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and school-level meal programmes to organic produce.
They also sought traditional seed centres, dedicated organic markets, and processing facilities at district and block levels. Other proposals included a separate organic export policy, awareness programmes, and the establishment of an organic agriculture university to promote safe and sustainable food production.