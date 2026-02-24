Tamil Nadu: Ryots seek poll manifesto push for organic farming

Speaking to reporters, members of the Tamil Nadu Iyarkai Uzhavar Kootiyakkam (TNIUK) said the creation of an Organic Farmers Welfare Board and a time-bound plan to convert at least 25% of agricultural land in the State to organic farming by 2030 would go a long way toward promoting sustainable practices.

They also insisted that genetically modified or gene-edited crops should not be permitted in the State.