Tamil Nadu: Ryots complain of slack in movement of paddy from DPCs to warehouses
TIRUCHY: Delta farmers claim that the movement of procured paddy from the DPCs to warehouses is at a snail’s pace, leading to a space crunch for the farmers to stock their harvested paddy before the centres for their turns.
They have appealed to the officials to accelerate the transportation system to avoid distress among the farmers.
The recent visit by the TNCSC Managing Director A Annadurai in the Delta districts for inspection of the ongoing samba procurement process across the region stressed that apart from the DPCs, the Point of Procurement has also been introduced to avoid delay in the process.
He also said that the procured paddy has been moved on time from the DPCs to the warehouses using around 3,500 lorries and 5 to 10 trains every day. "On average, 35,000 MT of procured paddy is being moved to the warehouses each day," he said.
However, the farmers from the region claimed that the movement of stocks from the DPCs to warehouses has been affected for the past few days.
Sukumaran said that at least 10,000 bags of paddy have been piled up in the DPC at Tiruvaiyaru. “As the DPCs' stocks are kept in and around the centres due to delayed transportation, the farmers are left in a lurch to stock their harvested paddy,” Sukumaran further said.
He also stated that the harvest is almost over and the TNCSC should accelerate the movement of procured paddy; otherwise, it would result in the situation faced during the kuruvai procurement.