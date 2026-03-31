Tamil Nadu: RTE applications open from April 20 for 2026-27 academic year

As per the notification from the directorate, the number of seats (25%) will be calculated based on the total entry-level student strength in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal for 2025-2026, which will be published in the respective school’s websites on April 6.

Subsequently, the schools will display these seats on the notice board on April 7. Following this, parents can begin applying for RTE seats from April 20 till May 18 through rte.tnschools.gov.in.

For this, the directorate has also urged the schools to issue acknowledgement receipts to parents after the applications are received. Applications may be uploaded online at school or at designated offices.