Tamil Nadu: RTE applications open from April 20 for 2026-27 academic year

CHENNAI: For the 2026-27 academic year, parents can apply for the Right to Education (RTE) seats in private schools from April 20, as directed by the Directorate of Private Schools.
As per the notification from the directorate, the number of seats (25%) will be calculated based on the total entry-level student strength in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal for 2025-2026, which will be published in the respective school’s websites on April 6.
Subsequently, the schools will display these seats on the notice board on April 7. Following this, parents can begin applying for RTE seats from April 20 till May 18 through rte.tnschools.gov.in.
For this, the directorate has also urged the schools to issue acknowledgement receipts to parents after the applications are received. Applications may be uploaded online at school or at designated offices.
Also, only schools with valid recognition and approvals will be eligible to admit students under RTE for 25 reservations. And, as per Tamil Nadu Schools Fee Regulation Act, 2009, fee details must be uploaded in EMIS.
Additionally, to encourage parents to apply, the directorate has urged for necessary facilities such as internet, computers, scanners and operators in all education offices by April 19.
In the case of documents, birth certificate, anganwadi record and parent/guardian affidavit are mandatory. For eligibility, children must belong to eligible categories with certificates issued for BC/BCM by deputy tahsildar and MBC/DNC/SC/SCA and ST by tahsildar/RDO/sub-collector.
Verification of documents will be done by officials from April 22 till May 19. Applications will be categorised as eligible, ineligible, document missing and SMS will be sent to applicants. This will help parents understand the status of the application.
Importantly, the lottery system for selecting seats will be done in the presence of officials on May 22. Admissions are likely between May 25 and 27.