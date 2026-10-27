Tamil Nadu: Rs 57 cr earmarked for milch cow scheme

The TVK-led government is continuing the scheme introduced by the previous AIADMK government, which announced it in the maiden Budget.

In a statement, the government said the scheme aims to improve rural women's livelihoods and income, increase milk production, and strengthen milk cooperative societies.

Under the scheme, each eligible beneficiary will receive a healthy and productive milch cow capable of yielding eight litres of milk a day. The government said each cow could give birth to three to five calves over five years.