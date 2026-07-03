Tamil Nadu: Rs 300 cr allocated as 1st instalment for free Pongal dhoti, saree scheme

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the Handlooms, Handicrafts and Textiles Department, the government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore as the first instalment for the annual welfare scheme.

The GO said dhotis and sarees would primarily be procured from cooperative handloom weavers' societies to support the traditional handloom sector.

The remaining requirement, if any, will be met through cooperative powerloom societies. The Directorate of Handlooms has been entrusted with identifying the procurement agencies and supervising the production process.