Tamil Nadu: Rs 300 cr allocated as 1st instalment for free Pongal dhoti, saree scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for the production and procurement of free dhotis and sarees to be distributed to eligible rice ration card holders ahead of the ensuing Pongal festival.
According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the Handlooms, Handicrafts and Textiles Department, the government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore as the first instalment for the annual welfare scheme.
The GO said dhotis and sarees would primarily be procured from cooperative handloom weavers' societies to support the traditional handloom sector.
The remaining requirement, if any, will be met through cooperative powerloom societies. The Directorate of Handlooms has been entrusted with identifying the procurement agencies and supervising the production process.
After production, the dhotis and sarees will be transported to the warehouses of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS).
The government has also mandated biometric authentication during distribution at fair price shops to ensure that the benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.
For elderly beneficiaries and others who are unable to authenticate using fingerprints, iris authentication or other approved biometric methods will be used wherever necessary, the GO said.
To ensure smooth implementation of the scheme, the government has constituted a state-level monitoring committee comprising the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, and the Director of Handlooms and Textiles.
The committee will oversee procurement, storage, and transportation to ensure timely distribution of the free dhotis and sarees before the Pongal festival.