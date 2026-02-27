Tamil Nadu: Rs 296 cr infra fillip for 217 government schools

Additionally, CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of the science building in Cuddalore at a cost of Rs 98.26 crore.

As per the official press note, under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme, the CM inaugurated 1,232 classroom buildings constructed by the School Education Department in 217 government schools across 35 districts, at a cost of Rs 296.62 crores, at the Secretariat.