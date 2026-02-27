Tamil Nadu: Rs 296 cr infra fillip for 217 government schools

CHENNAI: As part of a slew of infrastructural development plans, Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Thursday inaugurated classroom buildings, labs and other facilities at a cost of Rs 296 crore in 217 government schools.
Additionally, CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of the science building in Cuddalore at a cost of Rs 98.26 crore.
As per the official press note, under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme, the CM inaugurated 1,232 classroom buildings constructed by the School Education Department in 217 government schools across 35 districts, at a cost of Rs 296.62 crores, at the Secretariat.
Additionally, nine laboratory buildings and 24 drinking water facilities. 60 toilets and 500 meters of perimeter wall were also inaugurated.
Also, in December, the School Education Department opened 392 new classrooms, four laboratory buildings, 16 toilets for both girls and boys, eight drinking water facilities, two district government model school buildings, and hostel buildings in 60 government schools across 20 districts for Rs 113.68 crore.
Meanwhile, the TN government is also expanding the district central library in Mayiladuthurai for Rs 4.40 crore.
Further, the department has also opened 68 library buildings in 20 districts for Rs 17.82 crore on behalf of the Directorate of Public Library, and three branch library buildings were constructed for Rs 1.90 crore in Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.