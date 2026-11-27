The Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department has issued a Government Order (GO) granting administrative and financial sanction for the scheme, which was originally announced in the 2026-27 Agriculture Budget on August 6.

Under the programme, eligible farmers will receive the nutritional supplement for 365 days, requiring an estimated 850 metric tonnes of mineral mixture over the year. While the government will bear 50% of the expense, beneficiaries’ share will be recovered directly through their milk procurement payments.

To qualify, farmers must be registered members of Aavin Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies and active milk suppliers. Priority will be given to producers who already purchase Aavin mineral mixture regularly.