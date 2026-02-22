Tamil Nadu: Rs 1,770 Cr master plans rolled out for 19 major temples

According to the release issued on Sunday, the master plans aim to upgrade core infrastructure and devotee amenities at prominent shrines including Tiruchendur, Samayapuram, Rameswaram, Palani, Azhagarkoil, Marudamalai, Thiruverkadu, Periyapalayam and Siruvapuri. The works encompass renovation, improved access, and comprehensive facility enhancement.

Highlighting the broader achievements under Chief Minister M K Stalin, the HR&CE department said renovation and consecration (kumbabishekam) had been completed in 4,332 temples where such rituals had not been conducted for 20 to 400 years.