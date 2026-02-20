Tamil Nadu: Rs 10,870 cr spent on 2 schemes in a month

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government spent Rs 10,870.37 crore within a month on implementing two major welfare schemes, according to the Final Supplementary Estimates for the current financial year tabled in the Assembly on Friday.
The Supplementary Estimates were presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and passed by voice vote. The Assembly approved a total additional expenditure of Rs. 43,082.99 crore, of which Rs 35,562.66 crore pertains to the Revenue Account.
A major component of the expenditure was the Pongal gift assistance, under which the government provided Rs. 3,000 to each rice ration card-holder. The scheme resulted in an outlay of Rs. 6,957.05 crore.
In addition, the government advanced one month's assistance of Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) and provided a summer special assistance of Rs 2,000 to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.
Together, these two disbursements accounted for Rs 10,870.37 crore spent within a month.