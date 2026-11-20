In a statement, the government said some corporations and municipalities were facing acute drinking water shortages due to inadequate rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

"To tackle water scarcity in these areas, 457 drinking water schemes will be implemented at Rs 97.36 crore," the statement said. In addition, 346 works will be undertaken in schools and Anganwadi buildings maintained by urban local bodies at a cost of Rs 115.29 crore.

The government has also sanctioned funds for improving public spaces and sports facilities. As many as 87 parks maintained by urban local bodies will be renovated at a cost of Rs 14.87 crore.