CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for 4,758 infrastructure works for the Urban Local Bodies at a total cost of Rs 1,019.61 crore. Road-related projects account for the largest share, with 3,765 works sanctioned for Rs 366.23 crore.
In a statement, the government said some corporations and municipalities were facing acute drinking water shortages due to inadequate rainfall during the southwest monsoon.
"To tackle water scarcity in these areas, 457 drinking water schemes will be implemented at Rs 97.36 crore," the statement said. In addition, 346 works will be undertaken in schools and Anganwadi buildings maintained by urban local bodies at a cost of Rs 115.29 crore.
The government has also sanctioned funds for improving public spaces and sports facilities. As many as 87 parks maintained by urban local bodies will be renovated at a cost of Rs 14.87 crore.
Sports infrastructure in urban local bodies will be upgraded for Rs 13.14 crore. Further, two sports stadiums will be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.35 crore under the Chief Minister's Combined Urban Development Scheme.
The allocation covers several essential infrastructure sectors, including roads, drinking water supply, educational facilities, parks and sports infrastructure.
However, the government statement did not specify the corporations or municipalities where these works would be implemented. It also did not provide details of the individual projects or their implementation schedules.