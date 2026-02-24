Tamil Nadu: Rs 1 crore policy amount given to police’s family

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun on Tuesday issued Rs 1 crore accident insurance policy to the family of a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the city police, who died in a road accident in Madurai last year.
The deceased, S Raju (54), was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR). He was killed in a road accident on May 4, 2025.
Following his death, GCP initiated steps to procure the insurance amount from the public sector bank in which the deceased SSI's salary was deposited and the process was expedited. On Tuesday, GCP Commissioner Arun handed over the cheque to the SSI's wife, Chitra Devi.
Later in the day, the Commissioner also received grievance petitions from 250 police personnel at the Commissionerate. Personnel from various wings, including Law and Order, Crime, Traffic, Armed Reserve, and special units, submitted petitions related to transfers, penalty removals, housing demands, and salary discrepancies.