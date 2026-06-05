Tamil Nadu rolls out SOP for cool roofs to beat urban heat

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at scaling up climate-resilient infrastructure and tackling rising urban temperatures, the Tamil Nadu government on World Environment Day released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Cool Roof Coating Application, billed as the first state-level technical framework for the systematic implementation of cool roof solutions.
With cities across Tamil Nadu facing increasingly frequent and intense heat events, the framework provides detailed guidance on roof assessment, coating application, quality assurance, safety measures and maintenance, enabling large-scale deployment of passive cooling interventions.
According to the SOP, cool roof coatings can reduce roof surface temperatures by 6°C to 8°C and indoor temperatures by 4°C to 5°C, improving thermal comfort during extreme heat conditions. The document notes that high solar-reflective coatings with a Solar Reflective Index (SRI) of 102 can cut cooling energy demand by up to 20% and reduce thermal discomfort hours by nearly 30%.
Officials said the approach offers a low-cost and energy-efficient alternative to conventional cooling methods by reducing dependence on air-conditioning and other mechanical systems.
The SOP was released by Environment and Climate Change Minister V. Rajeev and Forests Minister R.V. Ranjithkumar. Developed by the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC) and the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM) in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Seeds Technical Services (STS), the document seeks to standardise the adoption of cool roofs across residential, educational and public buildings.
The SOP lays out a 12-stage implementation framework covering feasibility studies, procurement, surface preparation, application methods, quality control, safety protocols, maintenance schedules and institutional responsibilities. The framework is intended to ensure uniform standards and effective execution across projects.
Developed under the TNGCC-UNEP partnership, the SOP is expected to serve as the foundation for future cool roof programmes in the State. The government said the framework has been designed as an evidence-based and scalable model that could be replicated in other States and regions to strengthen climate resilience, lower emissions and improve public health outcomes.