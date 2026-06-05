Tamil Nadu rolls out SOP for cool roofs to beat urban heat

With cities across Tamil Nadu facing increasingly frequent and intense heat events, the framework provides detailed guidance on roof assessment, coating application, quality assurance, safety measures and maintenance, enabling large-scale deployment of passive cooling interventions.

According to the SOP, cool roof coatings can reduce roof surface temperatures by 6°C to 8°C and indoor temperatures by 4°C to 5°C, improving thermal comfort during extreme heat conditions. The document notes that high solar-reflective coatings with a Solar Reflective Index (SRI) of 102 can cut cooling energy demand by up to 20% and reduce thermal discomfort hours by nearly 30%.