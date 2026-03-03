Tamil Nadu rolls out fresh norms for Naan Mudhalvan trainers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued fresh guidelines to appoint industry partners for skill training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for 2026–27, strengthening its focus on industry-aligned courses and improved placements.
The norms apply to Arts and Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges across the State. The programme offers free, employment-linked skill training to youth aged 18–35, fully funded by the State through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said selected partners must handle student training in colleges, faculty development, and industry certification. They are also mandated to conduct Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes to ensure sustained faculty upskilling.
Industry partners must show placement tie-ups with at least 10 companies and furnish measurable placement outcomes. They are required to ensure their courses and certifications are validated by relevant industries and aligned with current market standards.
Course duration has been fixed at 45 hours for Arts and Science and Engineering streams, and 60 hours for Polytechnic courses.
Before launching faculty development programmes, selected partners must submit detailed syllabi, including learning outcomes, industry use cases, project components, structured study materials, and assessment rubrics, in accordance with the TNSDC format. They must also deploy adequate certified trainers for the assigned courses.
The official said that outstanding contributions by training partners will be recognised with certification or awards from TNSDC.
Students can also take psychometric tests available on the Naan Mudhalvan portal to assess strengths and improve job-role matching.