Tamil Nadu rolls out fresh norms for Naan Mudhalvan trainers

Industry partners must show placement tie-ups with at least 10 companies and furnish measurable placement outcomes. They are required to ensure their courses and certifications are validated by relevant industries and aligned with current market standards.

Course duration has been fixed at 45 hours for Arts and Science and Engineering streams, and 60 hours for Polytechnic courses.

Before launching faculty development programmes, selected partners must submit detailed syllabi, including learning outcomes, industry use cases, project components, structured study materials, and assessment rubrics, in accordance with the TNSDC format. They must also deploy adequate certified trainers for the assigned courses.