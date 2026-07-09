Tamil Nadu rolls out dedicated investment division for Non-Resident Tamils

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at expanding its investor base and tapping the economic potential of the global Tamil diaspora, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (July 9) launched a dedicated Non-Resident Tamil Investment Promotion Division under Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s investment promotion agency.
The new division has been established to provide a structured facilitation mechanism for Non-Resident Tamils seeking to invest in the State, in line with the vision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s investment ecosystem and industrial growth.
According to Guidance Tamil Nadu, the division will serve as a single point of contact for overseas Tamil investors by offering single-window facilitation, dedicated investor assistance and district-level liaison support throughout the investment process.
Announcing the initiative, the agency said, “For Global Tamils, Tamil Nadu is more than a place of origin; it is an enduring bond across borders.” It said the division has been created to support Non-Resident Tamils who wish to “invest, build and contribute to Tamil Nadu’s future.”
The agency said the platform is designed to help investors engage with relevant government departments, facilitate project execution and strengthen links between the overseas Tamil community and the State’s industrial development agenda.
Describing the initiative as part of the government’s “Vetri Tamilagam” vision, Guidance Tamil Nadu said it seeks to encourage greater participation by Global Tamils in entrepreneurship, manufacturing, services and other growth sectors, while creating a streamlined investment experience.