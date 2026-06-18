Tamil Nadu: Robber stops train by covering signal with sack, snatches chain

The Government Railway Police later arrested the accused.

On Monday night, when the Tirunelveli-bound Nellai Express train departed from Egmore station and crossed Tambaram and was heading towards Chengalpattu, the loco pilot noticed that a signal near Potheri was not clearly visible and brought the train to a halt between Potheri and Kattangulathur around 10 pm.

A man then boarded a reserved compartment of the train. He targeted a passenger, Asutha, from Thoothukudi, when she was walking towards the restroom. The man allegedly grabbed her 11-sovereign gold chain, but Asutha fought back. The chain broke in the tussle and the man could snatch only a portion of it.