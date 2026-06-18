Tamil Nadu: Robber stops train by covering signal with sack, snatches chain

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter covered a railway signal with a piece of cloth, forcing the Nellai Express to halt mid-route near Tambaran and boarded the train and snatched a passenger’s gold chain.
The Government Railway Police later arrested the accused.
On Monday night, when the Tirunelveli-bound Nellai Express train departed from Egmore station and crossed Tambaram and was heading towards Chengalpattu, the loco pilot noticed that a signal near Potheri was not clearly visible and brought the train to a halt between Potheri and Kattangulathur around 10 pm.
A man then boarded a reserved compartment of the train. He targeted a passenger, Asutha, from Thoothukudi, when she was walking towards the restroom. The man allegedly grabbed her 11-sovereign gold chain, but Asutha fought back. The chain broke in the tussle and the man could snatch only a portion of it.
The robber managed to jump off the train with around five sovereigns of the chain and fled.
Meanwhile, a gangman noticed that the signal was covered with a shirt and removed it, allowing the train to resume its journey.
Based on complaints filed by the woman and railway staff, special teams were formed involving the Tambaram Railway Police and Egmore Railway Police and a joint investigation was launched.
CCTV footage, mobile phone tower data and other technical evidence were analysed and the police zeroed in on a suspect, Kumaresan, of Villivakkam.
According to the police, he drove an autorickshaw during the day and carried out train robberies at night.
The special police team arrested Kumaresan early on Thursday, and the complainant later identified him as the person who snatched her chain.
Further investigation revealed that Kumaresan has more than 10 criminal cases pending against him across police stations, including Korukkupet and Royapuram, and had previously been detained under the Goondas Act.
The Railway police registered multiple cases against him and are investigating further.