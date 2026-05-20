Tamil Nadu revokes Savukku’s goondas detention

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the preventive detention order issued against YouTuber A Shankar (50), popularly known as Savukku Shankar, a political commentator who was one of the loudest critics of the DMK and its government.
According to a Government Order issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, the detention order passed by the then Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police on April 9, 2026, under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1982, has been revoked.
After examining the grounds of detention, connected records, and oral representation of the detenue, the Advisory Board reported that there was no sufficient cause to detain Shankar.
Following the Advisory Board's opinion, the new State government, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay - who handles the Home Department - revoked the detention order and directed that Shankar be released from detention, unless he is required in connection with any other case or sentence.
Shankar was given bail by Madras High Court in two cases in the last one week.