Tamil Nadu revamps class 11, 12 vocational course syllabus

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has revamped the syllabus of vocational courses for Class 11 and Class 12, based on industrial needs, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

The new syllabus is more focused on students getting hands-on experience and industrial exposure based on professional needs.

A senior official from the School Education Department said to enhance the progressive growth, vertical mobility, and employability of the future generation, the syllabus and textbooks of the eight vocational education subjects have been revamped and upgraded.

"Employability Skills" is introduced as the sixth subject for vocational education", he said, adding, "It will focus on soft skills such as communication skills, ICT skills and entrepreneurial skills".

With regard to the preparation of the new curriculum, the official said a seven-member steering committee was formed to revamp the vocational syllabus and textbooks.

"The expert panel had consultative meetings and recommended the revision of eight vocational subjects, introduction of internship for vocational students in industries related to their course, alignment of revised syllabi with the course content of National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) recognised by TNSDC for vocational students and introduction of employability skills subject for all vocational groups", he said.

The official said the alignment of revised syllabi for vocational education with the course content of NSQF recognised by TNSDC would enable vocational students to get the qualification from the school education department and industry-approved skill completion certificate, which would be useful for better employment opportunities.